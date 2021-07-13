Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Purchases $53,525.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $53,525.00.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

