Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang Sells 6,954 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. 286,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,665. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.