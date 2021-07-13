MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s (NYSE:MYTE) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 20th

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s (NYSE:MYTE) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 20th. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had issued 15,647,059 shares in its IPO on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $406,823,534 based on an initial share price of $26.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $15,543,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $4,616,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $4,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

