Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.17. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 3 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBRV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

