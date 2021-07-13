Najeeb Ghauri Buys 9,500 Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:NTWK) Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTWK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. 28,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,174. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.