Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,859.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 7% against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $931,176.53 and $19,859.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00043665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00120849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00155801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,576.55 or 0.99907557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.74 or 0.00953926 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

