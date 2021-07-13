Namecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,888.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00003884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $5,888.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,359.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.29 or 0.01434770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.00423533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00079357 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

