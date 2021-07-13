Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $31.89. 11,975 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 8,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.