National Bank Financial Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$57.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.89.

TSU stock traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$41.06. 149,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$152.79. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$15.99 and a one year high of C$43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$421.36 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

