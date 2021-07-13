National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $75.80

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and traded as low as $75.38. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 2,241 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTIOF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $2.3533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

