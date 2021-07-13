National Bankshares Increases Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $110.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ LSPD traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 51,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,121. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.