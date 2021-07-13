National Bankshares Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$57.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.33.

TSE TSU traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, hitting C$41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 81,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,240. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.46 million and a PE ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$15.99 and a 52-week high of C$43.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$152.79.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

