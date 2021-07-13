National Bankshares Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$56.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.05.

TSE KL traded up C$1.98 on Tuesday, hitting C$51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 653,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,307. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$76.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.73 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

