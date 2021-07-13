National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EYE) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. National Vision posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Vision.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44.

National Vision stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. 265,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,601. National Vision has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $53.68.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

