Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Naturgy Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,084. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

