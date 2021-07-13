NBT Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NBTB) Insider Matthew K. Durkee Sells 7,597 Shares

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NBTB) insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50.
NYSE NBTB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,286. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79.
NBT Bancorp Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.