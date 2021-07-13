NBT Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NBTB) Insider Matthew K. Durkee Sells 7,597 Shares

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NBTB) insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50.

NYSE NBTB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,286. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

