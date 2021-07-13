Nektar Therapeutics (NYSE:NKTR) Insider Sells $569,331.30 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NYSE:NKTR) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 655,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,509. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

