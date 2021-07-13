Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.75 ($76.18).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM traded up €1.02 ($1.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €68.02 ($80.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €70.55 ($83.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 75.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.