Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €68.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.35 ($76.88).

Nemetschek stock traded up €1.02 ($1.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €68.02 ($80.02). 133,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.83. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €70.55 ($83.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

