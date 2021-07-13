NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.60. 6,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -569.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

