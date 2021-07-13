Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $265.06 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $265.06 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,501.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.80 or 0.05882233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.20 or 0.01412867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00395344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00136701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.09 or 0.00612562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.06 or 0.00418620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00312830 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,843,941,629 coins and its circulating supply is 27,028,534,418 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

