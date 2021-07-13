Nestree (EGG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $575,541.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $575,541.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,943.43 or 1.00308729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007087 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00054039 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

