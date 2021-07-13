Netflix (NFLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $537.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $505.69. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.