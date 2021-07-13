NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 2,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

NPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The business had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other NeuroPace news, General Counsel Irina Ridley acquired 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984.

About NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.