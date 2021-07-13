New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of New China Life Insurance stock remained flat at $$3.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72. New China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

