Newscrypto (NWC) One Day Volume Tops $12.80 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $95.67 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001874 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00114469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00153211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.16 or 0.99962610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.00934384 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,690,162 coins and its circulating supply is 157,040,514 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

