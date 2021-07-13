Newton Hits Market Capitalization of $9.39 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Newton has a market cap of $9.39 million and $800,780.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00112535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00153840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,835.81 or 0.99675638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00938205 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.