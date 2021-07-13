Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 3,333.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NEXXY stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910. Nexi has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nexi in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

