Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 3,333.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NEXXY stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910. Nexi has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nexi in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

