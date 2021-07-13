Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $914.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $77.84 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $2,251,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

