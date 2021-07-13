NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,573.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.01445366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00420398 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00078309 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001501 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00021322 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.