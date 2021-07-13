NextDAO Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $375,177.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,060,337,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,020,105,200 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

