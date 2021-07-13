NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 208,369 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after acquiring an additional 448,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.48.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

