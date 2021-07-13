NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.44 and a twelve month high of $114.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

