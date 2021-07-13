NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

