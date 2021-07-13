NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,279,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $182.51 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.63 and a 1 year high of $182.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

