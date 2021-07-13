NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,174,000 after acquiring an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

