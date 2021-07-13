NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Reaches $1.15 on Top Exchanges

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $596,651.16 and approximately $5,969.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00158454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,663.93 or 0.99909168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.21 or 0.00954966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002821 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.