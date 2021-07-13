NFTLootBox Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $23.77 or 0.00073235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $537,188.45 and approximately $87,248.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00110145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00159709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,496.24 or 0.99888520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.71 or 0.00961237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002830 BTC.

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

