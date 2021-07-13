NFTLootBox Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $23.77 or 0.00073235 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $537,188.45 and $87,248.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00110145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00159709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,496.24 or 0.99888520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.71 or 0.00961237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002830 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.