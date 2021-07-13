NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.