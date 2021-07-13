NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.97 Million

Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $450.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.10 million. NICE posted sales of $395.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.54 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.46.

NICE opened at $252.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.66. NICE has a 52-week low of $194.49 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

