Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Acquires 11,000 Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RCAT) Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $35,640.00.
Shares of RCAT stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 73,442,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,469. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.
About Red Cat
