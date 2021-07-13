Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Acquires 11,000 Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RCAT) Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $35,640.00.

Shares of RCAT stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 73,442,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,469. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

