Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Acquires C$26,643.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,643.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,301,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,092,863.94.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$3,175.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$18,600.00.

NHK stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 54,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,272. The company has a market cap of C$82.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.18. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

