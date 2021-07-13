Nimiq (NIM) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.38 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $41.38 million and approximately $898,094.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,359.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.92 or 0.05979392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00405326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.29 or 0.01434770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00142577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.29 or 0.00628205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.00423533 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00317952 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,677,018,235 coins and its circulating supply is 8,015,518,235 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

