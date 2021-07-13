NIX Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $998,993.77 and $61,842.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,760.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,941.88 or 0.05927559 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00401637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.80 or 0.01418801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00139574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.94 or 0.00619484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00418387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00318071 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.