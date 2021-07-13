NN, Inc. (NYSE:NNBR) CEO Warren A. Veltman Purchases 20,000 Shares

NN, Inc. (NYSE:NNBR) CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00.

NNBR stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

