Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.18% of Noah worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Noah by 4.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 234,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Noah by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Noah by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.40. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

