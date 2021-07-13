Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:NNUP) Chairman Michael Feinstein Sells 100,000 Shares

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:NNUP) Chairman Michael Feinstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

Michael Feinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Michael Feinstein sold 100,000 shares of Nocopi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

NNUP opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Nocopi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

