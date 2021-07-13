Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 3,775,213 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,775,213 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,920,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco by 595.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after buying an additional 1,377,767 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

