Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NDLS opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.19 million, a PE ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

